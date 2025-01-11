Los Angeles Rams Insider Podcast: Rams Travel to Arizona, Taking The City With Them
In today's episode of the Los Angeles Rams Insider Podcast, we discuss the Rams' travel plans and schedule moving forward, the five million dollar donation by the league and several of it's owners including Stan Kroenke and the team's irritation at Lions' head coach Dan Campbell's postgame comments to Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell, implying Minnesota will defeat Los Angeles.
To watch today's episode, view below.
Several Rams shared comments throughout the week regarding their responsibility to represent the city during one of it's most tumultuous moments.
Q: Do you believe the team feels a responsibility to "carry the flag" for the city?
McVay: "Well, you realize the perspective and you hate for situations like this to arise. There was something similar that we've been a part of in 2018 with 'LA Together.' You talk about really what sports represents is an opportunity for people to come together and provide a temporary sense of relief from some of the things that they're going through. I am excited about the opportunity for our team to go compete where people can be proud and have a team that represents a lot of the things that are right about sports. I know we're going to prepare to the best of our ability to do that."
Stafford: “Every time we suit up, we're the Los Angeles Rams. We play for the people in this community and the people that support us. This week will be another example of that. I'm sure, hopefully, it’s a great escape for people who have been going through a lot of tough times here in these last couple days, really football all weekend. Two teams in LA are in the playoffs.”
Lake: "It's really bigger than just a game for us now."
The Rams will be using the visiting locker room at State Farm Stadium due their familiarity with those facilities. The team will be using the home sidelines for the game as Rams President Kevin Demoff announced that if fans want to sit behind the team, they should buy tickets in sections 104-1114, 205-217 and 407-418. Over 35 thousand tickets have already been purchased by Rams fans.
