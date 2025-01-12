Sean McVay Reflects on Rams Maturity and Flexibility During Move to Arizona
In the past 48 hours, the Rams have had to endure a series of curveballs that may have reached the levels of unprecedented in NFL playoff history. Due to the California wildfires, the Rams had to move their entire operation to Phoenix in under 48 hours while preparing for their biggest game of the season.
The franchise has been working around the clock to get fans to Arizona via a bussing initiative put forward by both the team and Kelly Stafford. Stafford joined her husband Matthew and the team when they left Los Angeles on Friday, bringing their families with them via planes provided by the Cardinals.
The Cardinals have been extremely gracious during this period, opening up their stadium, football facilities and travel resources to the Rams in order to make things as easy as possible.
Despite all the changes, Sean McVay, whose family were forced to evacuate their home, has remained positive throughout the week. McVay first spoke about the benefits of the team having their families with them saying, "I think so, that was the goal. The intent was, how do we make sure that we take care of priority number one, which is people's health and safety, and then also offer them the opportunity to be able to kind of just put that aside, know that people are with them that they love and care about, and then be able to focus the best we can to be ready to go on Monday night. I thought the guys handled today incredibly well... very mature. I was very impressed so that was a positive."
McVay went on to compliment his team's understanding and handling of the situation explaining "That's right, I'm not [surprised]. I can't say that there has ever been... there have been some similar situations, like in 2018. What was different about that was we were in Colorado Springs anticipating a game in Mexico City. Number one, the priority is with people's health and safety. What a tremendous credit to so many heroes for being able to get some of this stuff under control and contained. Being able to allow them to do that and then be able to go to Arizona with just the necessary things to provide everything that's needed to be able to put on an NFL game. That's what we're going to do and we'll handle it the best we can."
The Rams will be representing their city with a series of decals and acknowledgments for thise who are assisting in rescue efforts. The Rams play the Vikings on Monday.
