Rams' Rookie Defender Sounds Off On Early Success
The Los Angeles Rams (5-5) saw one of their star defensive rookies receive national recognition this week as he was featured on NFL The Insiders Podcast on NFL.com, hosted by Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo.
Through his first 10 games in the NFL, Fiske leads all rookies with five sacks, tied for second on the team and has 29 tackles this season. He has been a certified beast that has dominated some of the league's best offensive lineman with quick feet and active hands to get to the quarterback.
Fiske was asked about what has worked for this defense and how they have clicked so well with so many young players. The Rams have several first and second-year defenders starting, but have looked like seasoned veterans with their recent performances.
“I think just as a whole, we just enjoy playing together," Fiske said. "I think that's been the coolest part about this group of how we've grown over the season. And I think early on, we had some struggles of just playing off each other, especially in our pass rush and run game fits and just kind of finding where we all fit in. I think as the season's gone on, it's kind of where we've progressed the most. And I think what you see now is we just have fun playing together. I mean, some of the mic'd up moments we have as a team, and some of the meetings that we have as a unit, you can just see the, pure enjoyment of going out there together and playing. Specifically up front, our pass rush meetings, we get excited for it. I mean, we know where we're fitting on each other, as far as our pass rush lanes, and passing things off and just find ways to get to the quarterback. I think we've just gotten better and better and more comfortable. Yeah, it's been, it's been a lot of fun.”
The Rams have won four of their last five games, allowing just 20 points per game in that span. They have stepped up their play significantly throughout the year and their hard work is turning into success at just the right time.
Fiske was drafted in the second-round out of Florida State and was not the only Seminole to be taken by the Rams early in the draft. Linebacker Jared Verse was the Rams' first pick in last year's draft and Fiske would follow. He spoke on what it is like to continue to play alongside his college teammate.
"Yeah, I think it was huge, even dating back to Florida State, I think that made the biggest impact of, like, somebody there to push you," Fiske said. "I think, when you're at the end of your college career, you kind of feel like you're at the top of your game, but having somebody else there to compete with, and I think the same thing happened when I got to the Rams. Especially right now in season, we're just kind of going back and forth and just competing for the sacks, TFL's [tackles for loss], whatever it may be. I think it's kind of grown into the whole D-line between, me, Kobie [Turner], Byron [Young], [Jared] Verse, [Michael] Hoecht, everybody along just, who's gonna get home. I think the common theme is 'meet me there or beat me there. We're just kind of competing and I think it's just grown over time. We just have a lot of fun with it."
Between Fiske and Verse, they have combined for 9.5 sacks and are the top two sack leaders amongst all rookies around the league. They have 17 combined tackles for loss and 37 total tackles between the two. No wonder Florida State went undefeated last year.
Fiske will continue to grow into his own as an NFL player and is doing on the same defense as his college teammate. They will both have another opportunity this Sunday to take down one of the best offenses in the NFL in the Philadelphia Eagles (8-2).
