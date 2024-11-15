Rams Rookie Might Be the League's Best
The Los Angeles Rams entered this past offseason knowing they needed to infuse talent into a roster starting to slip.
As time passed, the many years of not having a first-round draft pick and not having some of the players they traded those draft picks eventually caught up to the Rams' roster.
This past offseason, the Rams trusted their scouting department and decided to build their roster more sustainably: through the NFL Draft.
The Rams were not high up in the draft by any means. Yet, they still walked away with some of the best talent in the draft.
Los Angeles selected edge rusher Jared Verse in the first round of the draft and it has turned out to be a wise decision, as he has made an instant impact.
Others around the National Football League have begun to notice the talented edge rusher. He has received numerous midseason awards, for what its worth.
Matt Miller of ESPN explains why Verse was ranked as the third-best rookie, behind quarterback Jayden Daniels and tight end Brock Bowers.
Both players ranked ahead of Verse are having special seasons. Bowers is having a historical season; this puts in perspective just how solid Verse has been so far.
“Verse leads all rookies in sacks and has created the eighth-most pressures in the league (28),” Miller said.
“He is at the forefront of the Rams' committee approach on the defensive line, filling the big shoes of Aaron Donald after the future Hall of Famer's retirement.
“Verse is in the top five of our rankings because he's getting a win on 18.4% of his pass rushes, which ranks 16th out of 118 qualified defenders.
“The Rams are locked in a fight in the NFC West, and Verse and fellow rookie and former Florida State teammate Braden Fiske have the talent to help them push toward the playoffs."
Although they lost disappointingly to the Miami Dolphins, the Rams are still well within striking distance of first place in the NFC West or potentially a playoff berth.
However, regardless of how this season turns out, the Rams should continue building through the draft and supplementing with free agents.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.