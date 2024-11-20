Rams Rookie Might Be Steal of the 2025 NFL Draft
Over the years, the Los Angeles Rams have freely traded away draft picks if it meant securing a well-established veteran at a position of need. This left the Rams without a first-round draft pick for many seasons.
While that method paid off in a Super Bowl for the Rams, it also emphasized their drafting correctly with the other picks in their possession.
Los Angeles arguably had one of their most successful drafts this past offseason. The Rams’ first-round pick, Jared Verse, has received plenty of recognition, and rightfully so.
However, Megan Armstrong of The Sporting News noted that the Rams also successfully drafted their second-round pick. Verse's college teammate, Braden Fiske, has become a quality addition to the team along with Verse.
“The Rams took Fiske in the second round of April's 2024 NFL Draft, and he has wasted zero time making his mark,” Armstrong said. “Fiske recorded two sacks in the Rams' 28-22 win in New England on Sunday, November 17.
According to Rams PR, "DE Braden Fiske became the third Rams rookie to record multiple 2.0 sack games during their rookie season, joining Sean Gilbert (Weeks 12 and 14 of 1992) and Kobie Turner (Week 12 and 17 of 2023). [He] and Gilbert both accomplished the feat in a three-game span."
“Additionally, as per the Rams, ‘Fiske tied Byron Young (5.0) and Robert Quinn (5.0) for the most sacks by a Rams player through their first 10 career games.'
“So far this season, Young, the Rams' 2023 third-round pick, leads the team with 6.0 sacks — followed closely by fellow 2023 third-rounder Kobie Turner (5.0), Fiske (5.0), and Jared Verse (4.5). Fiske and Verse were teammates at Florida State. Los Angeles spent its 2024 first-rounder on Verse before reuniting him with Fiske.”
Injuries have forced the Rams to lean on their younger players more and sooner than expected. However, Fiske has proven to be more than up for the challenge in his first season in the league.
For the Rams to make the playoffs, they will need every player playing their best football, no matter how long they have been in the league. So far, Fiske has done just that.
