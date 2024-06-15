Rams' Sean McVay Applauds Rookie Class So Far: 'They've Made Tremendous Impact'
Following the conclusion of their mandatory minicamp this week, the Los Angeles Rams are on summer vacation, and we'll see this team on the gridiron again in five weeks.
The Rams are one of the most mysterious teams in the league, especially without Aaron Donald by their side. L.A. will look to show they are a worthy contender even without Donald, and they'll look to lean on their 2024 rookie class.
The Rams selected 10 players in the 2024 NFL Draft, and they hope most, if not all, contribute in a big way. The expectations are high, especially given how their 2023 class performed, and this class has the potential to do the same. It remains to be seen; however, Rams head coach Sean McVay informed gathered media that he has high hopes for this class and has loved what he's seen thus far especially the first two selections, Florida State defenders Jared Verse and Braden Fiske.
"I've been really pleased with a draft class as a whole. I think when you look at it, Jared Verse and Braden Fiske, those first two guys they, have made a tremendous impact. You feel them; they're conscientious, they love football, they're coachable, they've got instincts, they've got the work ethic. I've been really impressed with those guys."
The Rams selected Verse with their No. 19 overall pick and traded up in the second round to No. 39, trading away No. 52, No. 155, and their second-round pick in 2025 to select Fiske. That may seem like a lot for a second-rounder, but the Rams clearly think highly of him.
Fiske and Verse will be heavily relied upon without Donald. The Rams know it won't take one person to replace Donald, which is why five of their 10 selections were defenders. This Rams rookie class has potential, and they're showing it thus far in OTAs.
More Rams: Key O-Line Piece Singled Out for Sean McVay Praise