Rams News: Sean McVay Shouts Out Third-Round Pick For 'Getting Comfortable'
Los Angeles Rams rookie safety Kamren Kinchens was selected with the No. 99 pick in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft this past April.
The 5-foot-11, 203-pound former All-American First-Teamer and two-time First-Team All-ACC selection at Miami has impressed longtime L.A. head coach Sean McVay, who told the Rams' J.B. Long and D'Marco Farr that Kinchens seemed to be adjusting really well to the pros, at least during the team's Organized Team Activities (OTA's) this offseason.
"When you look at what Kam Kinchens has done at safety, he's really getting comfortable with what we're asking of him," McVay raved. "He understands kind of the intent of some of these different calls, where he fits based on the coverages and the different match principles."
Last season with the Hurricanes, the 21-year-old logged 59 total tackles (40 solo, 19 assisted), one sack, one fumble recovery, five interceptions, five pass deflections, and one touchdown.
Kinchens was a critical defender in Miami, and is hoping to help the club forget about 10-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Aaron Donald, who announced his retirement this offseason.
McVay is hoping the Rams can improve on their 10-7 finish and Wild Card Round appearance last season. Plenty of uncertainty plagues his roster, beyond just the departure of Donald. Pro Bowl quarterback Matthew Stafford, 36, seems to be looking to improve the guaranteed sum in his contract for the remaining seasons of his deal. The team is competing in a changing and deepening NFC.
L.A. needs young talent on affordable (i.e. rookie-scale) contracts to pop.