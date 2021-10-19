Rams' Week 6 PFF Grades Indicate They Went Above Just Passing the Eye Test

How did the Rams grade out in their Week 6 blowout win over the Giants?

After a dominating performance against the New York Giants, the Los Angeles Rams are 5-1. Their 38-11 victory over New York settled them into the clear tier of NFC contenders. While the Rams passed the eye test, the stats also favor L.A. following their Week 6 win over the Giants.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at what the Pro Football Focus grades have to say about the Rams' Week 6 win.

Top Offensive Players:

Cooper Kupp (84.4) Tyler Higbee (81.8) Andrew Whitworth (76.5) Austin Corbett (72.8) Darrell Henderson Jr. (71.6)

Top Passer: Johnny Hekker! (68.2) – one passing attempt on fake punt

Top Rusher: Darell Henderson (72.4)

Top Receiver: Cooper Kupp (78.8)

Top Pass Blocker: Andrew Whitworth (85.8)

Top Run Blocker: Austin Corbett (73.0)

Obviously, Matthew Stafford was the best passer who was qualified, but the one pass by Hekker on a fake punt gave him a better grade than Stafford’s outing. The Rams finished with an elite pass-blocking grade and an above-average run-blocking grade. Overall, L.A. dominated the offensive stat sheet against a beaten-up, inferior defense.

Top Defensive Players:

Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (91.6) Taylor Rapp (90.5) Aaron Donald (89.7) Leonard Floyd (89.5) Jordan Fuller (81.9)

Top pass-rusher: Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (91.4)

Top run-defender: Jordan Fuller (85.2)

Top coverage player: Taylor Rapp (90.6)

Top tackler: Jordan Fuller (87.7)

Fuller and Rapp showed out and then some. After a relatively shaky start for the Rams' secondary to begin the year, Fuller and Rapp have shown incremental steps of improvement. With sufficient coverage from the Rams' group of cornerbacks in Week 6, having Fuller and Rapp behind them gave the coverage team a much-needed boost with their highly productive day at MetLife Stadium.

As always, take the graded numbers as you will. But, the Rams passed the eye test in addition to what the stats indicate.

