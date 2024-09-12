Rams HC Sean McVay Offers Even Worse News on Puka Nacua's Injury
The Los Angeles Rams officially placed wide receiver Puka Nacua, guard Steve Avila, and offensive tackle Joe Noteboom on injured reserve Wednesday, signifying that the three players will each have to miss at least the next four games before they are eligible to return.
Rams head coach Sean McVay said Wednesday that the three players could spend more than just the four games on injured reserve, depending on their injury timelines.
"Each of those three guys," McVay told reporters Wednesday. "... they each have unique injuries that could keep them out longer than [the four weeks] ... We'll be better when we get those guys back. When that is, I don't know."
McVay acknowledged that it is favorable that the Rams have their bye week after the next four games, giving the three players an additional week to potentially be ready to return without missing another week.
While McVay is uncertain on the exact timeline for Nacua, Avila, and Noteboom's returns, what is certain is the trio will miss games against the Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Chicago Bears, and Green Bay Packers before going on their bye week. The three will be first eligible to return on Oct. 20 against the Las Vegas Raiders but could miss additional time.
Nacua exited the Rams' 26-20 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football in the second quarter when he re-aggravated his preseason knee injury. Prior to leaving with a PCL sprain, Nacua caught four passes for 35 yards against the Lions.
The second-year receiver is coming off of an incredible rookie season in which he caught 105 passes for 1,486 yards and six touchdowns. He broke the NFL rookie receptions and receiving yards records, as well as the rookie single-game postseason receiving yards record.
With Nacua out, Tutu Atwell, Tyler Johnson, and Jordan Whittington are expected to see more opportunities in the passing game. Johnson finished Sunday's game as the Rams' second-leading receiver behind Cooper Kupp, catching five passes for 79 yards.
Avila is another second-year player who left early during Sunday's defeat to the Lions. Avila, who has a sprained MCL, lands on IR after not missing a single snap a season ago. He is joined by Noteboom, the Rams' backup offensive tackle. Both tackles Rob Havenstein (ankle) and Alaric Jackson (suspension) were out in Week 1.
