Rams Could Bring Back Former WR After Puka Nacua Lands on IR
The Los Angeles Rams are only through one week of the NFL season and have already been hit with a flurry of injuries.
L.A. will be without one of their many key players, including Puka Nacua, moving forward, which will be a significant loss for the team.
Nauca landed on the injured reserve earlier this week due to a Grade 2 PCL sprain.
On Monday, head coach Sean McVay revealed on the "Coach McVay Show".
"He's got a Grade 2 PCL sprain. It's the knee, it's the same injury, it's just a little bit more significant," McVay said. "That's a deal that you hate it for him because when you're with him and he gets the information, you know how bad he wants to be out there with his teammates to contribute and be a part of this, it hurts him."
The loss of Nacua is not ideal as he could miss more than four games in the season; however, this could allow the team to bring back a former beloved Ram, wide receiver Robert Woods.
Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report released his 2024 NFL Trade Block big board and listed Woods as a possible target for the Rams.
"A reunion with the Rams, who employed Woods from 2017 to 2021, would be sensible. Los Angeles may be without star receiver Puka Nacua for some time," wrote Knox.
"Nacua's PCL injury will land him on IR, Sean McVay clarifies, so he'll miss at least four games. It's a new, more significant injury to the same ligament he'd previously injured," NFL Network's Mike Garafolo posted on X."
Knox listed the Rams and the Atlanata Falcons as possible suitors.
Woods is out of the Texans' rotation, especially with their big three pass catchers, including Stefon Diggs, Nico Collins, and Tank Dell. There isn't any room for Woods on the field, let alone for him to thrive.
A move to L.A. would be ideal, considering he could be used in an offense he is more than familiar with and one in which he has succeeded. In five seasons in L.A., Woods collected 367 receptions for 4,626 yards, 23 touchdowns, and averaged 12.6 yards per reception in 68 games and 67 starts.
The 32-year-old has struggled to find his groove since leaving L.A., so his return could benefit his career and the Rams' offense in the future.
More Rams: Top Concerns About Rams Following First Game of New NFL Season