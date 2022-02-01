Rams Injury News: Updates on TE Tyler Higbee, S Taylor Rapp

Rams coach Sean McVay provided injury updates on Tyler Higbee and Taylor Rapp following the team's Conference Championship victory over the 49ers.

The Rams were tasked with facing the 49ers without safety Taylor Rapp due to a concussion he suffered in Week 18 of the regular-season. It was the third game in which he was sidelined, as the team turned to safeties Nick Scott and Eric Weddle to hold things down on the backend.

Tight end Tyler Higbee also missed the majority of the game following a knee injury suffered in the first quarter. He was later rule out for the contest and backup Kendall Blanton stepped into the starting role.

On Monday, Rams coach Sean McVay spoke with reporters via a videoconference call, speaking on behalf of the team's injuries, detailing where each player currently stands as Super Bowl LVI sits 13 days away.

Higbee suffered an MCL sprain, McVay said. He added that they’re going to try everything to get him back in time for Super Bowl LVI, but it will be a day-to-day process.

"We're going to do everything we can to get this guy ready to go," McVay said of Higbee.

Meanwhile, McVay insinuated that Rapp is making progress to presumably return.

"(He) is looking like he's turning the corner in a positive way," McVay said of Rapp.

Kickoff for Super Bowl LVI between the Rams and Bengals is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 13 at 3:30 p.m. PT at SoFi Stadium.

