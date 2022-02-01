Skip to main content
Player(s)
Tyler Higbee, Taylor Rapp
Team(s)
Los Angeles Rams

Rams Injury News: Updates on TE Tyler Higbee, S Taylor Rapp

Rams coach Sean McVay provided injury updates on Tyler Higbee and Taylor Rapp following the team's Conference Championship victory over the 49ers.

The Rams were tasked with facing the 49ers without safety Taylor Rapp due to a concussion he suffered in Week 18 of the regular-season. It was the third game in which he was sidelined, as the team turned to safeties Nick Scott and Eric Weddle to hold things down on the backend.

Tight end Tyler Higbee also missed the majority of the game following a knee injury suffered in the first quarter. He was later rule out for the contest and backup Kendall Blanton stepped into the starting role.

On Monday, Rams coach Sean McVay spoke with reporters via a videoconference call, speaking on behalf of the team's injuries, detailing where each player currently stands as Super Bowl LVI sits 13 days away.

Higbee suffered an MCL sprain, McVay said. He added that they’re going to try everything to get him back in time for Super Bowl LVI, but it will be a day-to-day process. 

"We're going to do everything we can to get this guy ready to go," McVay said of Higbee.

Recommended Articles

USATSI_17591056
Play

Rams Injury News: Updates on TE Tyler Higbee, S Taylor Rapp

Rams coach Sean McVay provided injury updates on Tyler Higbee and Taylor Rapp following the team's Conference Championship victory over the 49ers.

2 minutes ago
2 minutes ago
USATSI_17591631
Play

Rams vs. Bengals Super Bowl LVI Opening Odds: Point Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline

Here's a look at the opening betting lines ahead of the Rams' Super Bowl LVI matchup against the Bengals.

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
USATSI_17591325
Play

5 Takeaways From the Rams' 20-17 NFC Championship Win Over the 49ers

What are the main takeaways we learned from the Rams' NFC Championship win over the 49ers?

5 hours ago
5 hours ago

Meanwhile, McVay insinuated that Rapp is making progress to presumably return.

"(He) is looking like he's turning the corner in a positive way," McVay said of Rapp.

Kickoff for Super Bowl LVI between the Rams and Bengals is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 13 at 3:30 p.m. PT at SoFi Stadium.

More from Ram Digest:

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.

USATSI_17591056
News

Rams Injury News: Updates on TE Tyler Higbee, S Taylor Rapp

2 minutes ago
USATSI_17591631
News

Rams vs. Bengals Super Bowl LVI Opening Odds: Point Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline

2 hours ago
USATSI_17591325
News

5 Takeaways From the Rams' 20-17 NFC Championship Win Over the 49ers

5 hours ago
USATSI_17591015
News

Rams Defense Stalls 49ers Running Game in NFC Championship Win

7 hours ago
USATSI_17591273
News

Cooper Kupp, Odell Beckham Jr. Carry the Load on Offense to Clinch Rams' Super Bowl Berth

8 hours ago
USATSI_17591296
News

Rams Punch Their Ticket to Super Bowl LVI With Fourth Quarter Rally Past 49ers

19 hours ago
USATSI_17591035
News

Rams vs. 49ers Halftime Report

Jan 30, 2022
USATSI_17357320 (1)
News

Rams' NFC Championship Inactives vs. 49ers

Jan 30, 2022