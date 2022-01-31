Player(s)
Rams vs. 49ers Halftime Report
After two quarters in the books, which aspects of the first half have been the most impactful? Here's a look at the Rams and 49ers halftime report from the NFC Championship.
INGLEWOOD – Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers halftime report from the NFC Championship:
Halftime score
49ers 10, Rams 7
Rams first half stats
- 1st downs: 14
- 3rd down conversation rate: 7-10
- Total net yards: 199
- Rushing yards: 73
- Passing yards: 126
- Field goals: 0-1
- Penalties: 0
- Turnovers: 1
Quick analysis
- Both offenses began the game going three and out.
- Matthew Stafford targeted Cooper Kupp across the middle from inside the 10-yard line and the ball came in a tad late, getting deflected and intercepted by Jimmie Ward.
- Stafford had not been intercepted throughout his first two postseason games. His last turnover came against the 49ers in the regular-season finale.
- Tyler Higbee suffered a knee injury in the first quarter. The Rams then turned to backup Kendall Blanton to consume the role for the remainder of the first half. Blanton is the only other tight end active for today's game.
- Cam Akers suffered a shoulder injury in the second quarter. He later returned but his involvement in the second half will be something to monitor.
- Cooper Kupp is the first receiver to go over 2,000 receiving yards in a single season (including playoffs).
- Deebo Samuel flashed his versatile skill set in the first half, taking a few handoffs as a running back in addition to his efforts as a pass-catcher. Samuel took a 44-yard screen play for a touchdown just before halftime.
- Matt Gay's 54-yard field goal attempt was short and wide right inside the two-minute warning. Gay was named to the Pro Bowl but he's experienced some miscues the last two weeks, missing two kicks through the postseason.
Players to note in the first half
Rams
- Matthew Stafford: 14/24, 130 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 interception
- Cam Akers: 10 rushes, 45 yards
- Cooper Kupp: 5 catches, 64 yards, 1 touchdown
- Odell Beckham Jr.: 4 catches, 32 yards
- Nick Scott: 4 tackles
49ers
- Jimmy Garoppolo: 8/12, 137 yards, 1 touchdown
- Deebo Samuel: 2 catches, 46 yards, 1 touchdown
- Brandon Aiyuk: 3 catches, 56 yards
- Ambry Thomas: 9 tackles
- Nick Bosa: 4 tackles, 2 TFLs, 1 sack, 1 QB hit
