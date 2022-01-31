Rams vs. Bengals Super Bowl LVI Opening Odds: Point Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline
Super Bowl LVI is taking shape as the Rams and Bengals will square of in two weeks with the winner hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.
With both teams coming off emtoinal wins late in the fourth quarter, each franchise has shown the ability to come from behind despite facing double-digit deficits.
Here's an early look at the Rams and Bengals betting odds:
*All odds are courtesy of SI Sportsbook
Rams vs. Bengals Super Bowl LVI
- Point spread: Rams -4
- Over/under point total: 48.5
- Moneyline: Rams -200, Bengals +165
5 Takeaways From the Rams' 20-17 NFC Championship Win Over the 49ers
What are the main takeaways we learned from the Rams' NFC Championship win over the 49ers?
Rams Defense Stalls 49ers Running Game in NFC Championship Win
The Rams took away the 49ers' key weapon on offense – the running game.
The Rams have opened up as 4-point favorites over the Bengals at Super Bowl LVI. The Bengals have served as the underdog in the last two rounds of the playoffs with wins over the Titans and Chiefs.
The point total sits at 48.5 points, a number that illustrates the oddsmakers foresee this game evolving into a shootout with points being at large. Both the Rams and Bengals finished the regular-season averaging 27.1 point per game, demonstrating just how explosive each offensive unit truly is.
Kickoff for Super Bowl LVI between the Rams and Bengals is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 13 at 3:30 p.m. PT at SoFi Stadium.
Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.