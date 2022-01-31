Rams vs. Bengals Super Bowl LVI Opening Odds: Point Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline

Here's a look at the opening betting lines ahead of the Rams' Super Bowl LVI matchup against the Bengals.

Super Bowl LVI is taking shape as the Rams and Bengals will square of in two weeks with the winner hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.

With both teams coming off emtoinal wins late in the fourth quarter, each franchise has shown the ability to come from behind despite facing double-digit deficits.

Here's an early look at the Rams and Bengals betting odds:

*All odds are courtesy of SI Sportsbook

Rams vs. Bengals Super Bowl LVI

Point spread : Rams -4

: Rams -4 Over/under point total: 48.5

48.5 Moneyline: Rams -200, Bengals +165

The Rams have opened up as 4-point favorites over the Bengals at Super Bowl LVI. The Bengals have served as the underdog in the last two rounds of the playoffs with wins over the Titans and Chiefs.

The point total sits at 48.5 points, a number that illustrates the oddsmakers foresee this game evolving into a shootout with points being at large. Both the Rams and Bengals finished the regular-season averaging 27.1 point per game, demonstrating just how explosive each offensive unit truly is.

Kickoff for Super Bowl LVI between the Rams and Bengals is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 13 at 3:30 p.m. PT at SoFi Stadium.

More from Ram Digest:

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.