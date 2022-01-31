5 Takeaways From the Rams' 20-17 NFC Championship Win Over the 49ers

What are the main takeaways we learned from the Rams' NFC Championship win over the 49ers?

The Los Angeles Rams battled back from a two-score deficit in the fourth quarter Sunday night at SoFi Stadium to dethrone the San Francisco 49ers by the score of 20-17 and advance to Super Bowl LVI.

After surrendering a losing effort in each of their last six meetings against their division rival, the Rams ultimately came through when the stakes were heightened en route to clinching a Super Bowl berth.

Here are five key takeaways from the Rams' come from behind win over the 49ers:

1. Matthew Stafford shows why the Rams traded for him When the Rams traded for Stafford, he had never won a playoff game during his 12 seasons with the Detroit Lions. Now, in just his first season with his new club, Stafford has capped off three postseason victories and is one win away from hoisting the Lombardi Trophy in Los Angeles. Stafford has elevated his play throughout the playoffs, completing 72% of his passes while finding the end zone eight times while committing one interception. But most importantly, he's been clutch in the big moment. Stafford has orchestrated two game-winning drives in the Divisional Round and the NFC Championship, bringing the Rams to victory after playing from behind or tied. When the Rams were forced to play from behind by multiple possessions the last few seasons, they vastly struggled to rally the troops and get back in the game. With Stafford this season, they’re inherently never out of a game. 2. Eric Weddle has surpassed expectations, providing an impact on the backend When the Rams signed Weddle out of retirement, it was viewed across the league as a desperation acquisition. The team had just lost starting safety Jordan Fuller for the season with an ankle injury and his counterpart Taylor Rapp had just suffered a concussion. They needed help on the backend and Weddle said he can "still help for 15 or 20 snaps or whatever they need." As it turns out, he can do much more. Weddle, fresh out of a two-year retirement stint, played 100% of the Rams' defensive snaps in just his third game back, while registering a team-high nine tackles in L.A's win over San Francisco. The six-time Pro Bowl safety has kept things in tack on the backend during the Rams' playoff push. 3. Cooper Kupp and Odell Beckham Jr. continue to break free throughout the postseason Kupp has put together one of the best statistical seasons the NFL game has seen from a wide receiver. He's the first player in NFL history to record over 2,000 yards in a single-season, including the playoffs. Kupp has a knack to consistently break free from coverage in what feels like he gets open more often than any pass-catcher in the sport. He did it again in the conference championship despite seeing double-coverage, recording 11 catches for 142 yards and two touchdowns. While Kupp has received the bulk of the limelight this season, Beckham has been spectacular since coming over from the Cleveland Browns. Beckham has tallied six touchdowns across his 11 games with the Rams, displaying flashes of his early-career self in New York. Beckham was huge in the Conference Championship, often moving the chains on third down as he hauled in nine grabs for 113 yards – the most yardage he's gained since coming to L.A. at the midpoint this season. 4. Sean McVay's timeout usage is walking a fine line McVay had a few questionable decisions in the way he managed his timeouts but nonetheless, his team prevailed to victory. Against the 49ers, two failed challenges in the second half left the Rams without a timeout with 10 minutes left in regulation. While it didn't end up hurting the team down the stretch of the final minutes, it's not a recipe the Rams want to rely on in Super Bowl LVI when they face the Cincinnati Bengals. 5. Kendall Blanton is becoming a known commodity in the playoffs Blanton joined the Rams in 2019 as an undrafted free agent, signing to the team's practice squad where he spent the majority of his time prior to this season. With injuries at the tight end position, he's begun to see an increased role late in the season – specifically in the playoffs. Blanton, who caught a touchdown in the Rams' Divisional Round win over Tampa Bay, contributed in a big way yet again. Blanton stepped into the starting role in the Conference Championship game following a knee injury to Tyler Higbee and he became Mr. Reliable in the screen game. Blanton finished the contest catching five passes for 57 yards.

