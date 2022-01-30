Report: Rams OC Kevin O'Connell 'Has Emerged as Key Candidate' for Jaguars Head Coaching Position

Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell is becoming a hot commodity in head coaching searches across the league – specifically the Jaguars.

Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell was a finalist for the Broncos head coaching vacancy but the team ultimately chose Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett for the job.

But O'Connell's name still has plenty of buzz for other head coaching positions around the league.

The Jaguars have the most intrigue in presumably hiring the Rams offensive coordinator. O'Connell "has emerged as a key candidate" for the Jaguars head coaching position, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Jacksonville has intentions to hold an in-person interview with O'Connell on Monday if the Rams lose to the 49ers in the NFC Championship game. If the Rams win and continue playing, the Jaguars will be forced to wait longer until they get to visit with O'Connell before making a choice on who their next head coach will be.

The Rams have been accommodating this season in allowing their assistants to interview for head coaching jobs while they’re still contending for a Super Bowl. In addition to O'Connell, defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and assistant head coach/running backs coach Thomas Brown have also been interviewed during this year’s hiring cycle.

The Vikings, who've named Kwesi Adofo-Mensah their new general manager, have requested to interview O'Connell. And O'Connell has also drawn interest from a third team, becoming a "top candidate" for the Texans' job, according to Rapoport.

O’Connell joined the Rams’ coaching staff in 2020, consuming the role of L.A.'s offensive coordinator following a three-year stint in Washington, serving as the team's offensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator.

While O'Connell is not the Rams' offensive play-caller, he has a major role in game-planning and specifically working with the quarterbacks. He and the Rams have orchestrated an offense that ranked seventh in scoring this season under quarterback Matthew Stafford.

