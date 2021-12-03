Skip to main content
    December 3, 2021
    Rams' Thursday Injury Report for Week 13 vs. Jaguars

    The Rams have released their Thursday injury report ahead of the Week 13 game against the Jaguars.
    Author:

    The Los Angeles Rams have two key offensive starters on the injury report – Darrell Henderson and Odell Beckham Jr. – after both players got banged up in last week's game in Green Bay. While coach Sean McVay said earlier this week he expects both of them to play in Week 13, their status throughout the week will be worth monitoring.

    As for the Jaguars, they have a long list of players battling through injury – most notably, Myles Jack, James Robinson, Tyson Campbell and Damien Wilson.

    Here's how the Rams and Jaguars stack up regarding each team's Thursday injury report leading up to the Week 13 matchup inside SoFi Stadium:

    Rams Injury Report

    Did not participant (DNP)

    • WR Odell Beckham Jr. (hip)
    • RB Darrell Henderson (thigh)
    • CB David Long Jr. (illness)

    Limited participant (LP)

    • RB Buddy Howell (thigh)

    Full participant (FP)

    • WR Ben Skowronek (back)

    Jaguars Injury Report

    Did not participant (DNP)

    • LB Myles Jack (knee)
    • DT DaVon Hamilton (knee)
    • LB Damien Wilson (ankle)
    • DT Malcolm Brown (toe)

    Limited participant (LP)

    • RB James Robinson (heel/knee)
    • CB Tyson Campbell (shoulder)
    • LB Dakota Allen (shoulder)
    • CB Shaquill Griffin (concussion)

    Full participant (FP)

    • P Logan Cooke (knee)

    Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.

