Rams' Thursday Injury Report for Week 13 vs. Jaguars

The Los Angeles Rams have two key offensive starters on the injury report – Darrell Henderson and Odell Beckham Jr. – after both players got banged up in last week's game in Green Bay. While coach Sean McVay said earlier this week he expects both of them to play in Week 13, their status throughout the week will be worth monitoring.
As for the Jaguars, they have a long list of players battling through injury – most notably, Myles Jack, James Robinson, Tyson Campbell and Damien Wilson.
Here's how the Rams and Jaguars stack up regarding each team's Thursday injury report leading up to the Week 13 matchup inside SoFi Stadium:
Rams Injury Report
Did not participant (DNP)
- WR Odell Beckham Jr. (hip)
- RB Darrell Henderson (thigh)
- CB David Long Jr. (illness)
Limited participant (LP)
- RB Buddy Howell (thigh)
Full participant (FP)
- WR Ben Skowronek (back)
Jaguars Injury Report
Did not participant (DNP)
- LB Myles Jack (knee)
- DT DaVon Hamilton (knee)
- LB Damien Wilson (ankle)
- DT Malcolm Brown (toe)
Limited participant (LP)
- RB James Robinson (heel/knee)
- CB Tyson Campbell (shoulder)
- LB Dakota Allen (shoulder)
- CB Shaquill Griffin (concussion)
Full participant (FP)
- P Logan Cooke (knee)
