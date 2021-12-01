Watch: Rams RB Cam Akers Shares Workout Video in Recovery From Achilles Injury

Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers suffered an Achilles injury during private workouts leading up to training camp, and he's already making significant progress in getting healthy.

Akers has provided workout videos to his social media channels periodically throughout the season and on Monday he posted the latest update, showing him doing box jumps and working on his change of direction in doing light sprints.

Watch the video below:

Rams coach Sean McVay hinted at the idea four weeks ago that Akers could make a return to the field if the Rams make the playoffs. McVay then went on to say that Akers has been running on the treadmill at 80% body weight at 10 miles per hour.

"No, he's definitely not," McVay said last month on the Coach McVay Show when asked if Akers is officially out for the entire year. "You don't want to be presumptuous at all. We got to handle our business but if you said we give ourselves an opportunity to play after the season – would there be a possible Cam sighting playing for the Rams? That's not something I would rule out."

The Rams have relied on running back's Darrell Henderson Jr. and Sony Michel to carry the load as the team's primary rushers, but with McVay not ruling out an Akers return if L.A. reaches the postseason, the offense could presumably receive a much-needed jolt late in the year.

The Rams currently sit with a 7-4 record, making them the No. 5 seed in the NFC playoff picture.

