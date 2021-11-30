Report: Former UCF, Rams RB Otis Anderson Jr. Killed Monday Night in Jacksonville Home
Otis Anderson Jr., the former running back standout at the University of Central Florida and undrafted signee of the Los Angeles Rams, was killed in a shooting Monday night in his Jacksonville home, according to Ashley Harding of News 4 in Jacksonville. Anderson was 23-years-old.
Per the report, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said the incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. near the Forest Trails area by I-295 and Dunn Avenue. A woman at the scene was also injured.
Otis Lee Anderson, 52, was booked into Duval County Jail on Tuesday morning, charged with second-degree murder, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office records revealed.
Anderson spent four seasons at UCF before entering the NFL and signing with the Rams where he spent time on the team's practice squad up to his release on Sept. 20, 2021.
Devastating news broke late Monday night when it was reported that Otis Anderson Jr. was killed in his Jacksonville home.
Several teammates of Anderson's during his time spent at UFC and with the Rams took to social media tweeting out tributes upon learning the news.
