Skip to main content
    • October 29, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    HomeNewsGamedayPodcastForumSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Kenny Young Trade Changes Rams' Defensive Landscape

    How does the Kenny Young trade change the Rams defense?
    Author:

    Halfway through what appears to be a promising season for the Los Angeles Rams, their front office made quite the puzzling move this week. L.A. sent linebacker Kenny Young to the Denver Broncos for a late-round pick swap, the team announced Monday.

    Young, standing at 6-foot-1, 234 pounds, had started in each of the Rams' seven games this season, playing at least 40% of the snaps in six of those contests.

    Seemingly, the Rams sent the four-year veteran away for little to no return, during one of his best seasons to date. Young had compiled 46 tackles, six tackles for loss, two sacks, one pass defended and one forced fumble in his 2021 campaign. The trade leaves the Rams with Ernest Jones and Troy Reeder as the interior linebackers moving forward who will receive the bulk of the starting snaps.

    After being sent to the Broncos, Young was just confused as most Rams fans were.

    “At the time, I was on a run and I had played a very good game and it was confusing for me for a second," Young said. "I think it just had to do with cap space with the finances and there’s really nothing they could’ve done about it or I could’ve done about it, but a weird situation."

    Currently, the Rams have Travin Howard backing up Jones and Reeder. With experience on the defensive front and in the secondary, L.A. felt as if they could offload some money and go with a less experienced group in the middle while still being productive. If necessary, safeties Taylor Rapp and Jordan Fuller can play down in the box to provide assistance in the running game and help with a now younger linebacker group.

    Recommended Articles

    IMG-0983
    Play

    Kenny Young Trade Changes Rams' Defensive Landscape

    How does the Kenny Young trade change the Rams defense?

    44 seconds ago
    IMG-0959
    Play

    Rams at Texans: WR Brandin Cooks Downplays Facing His Former Team

    Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks is downplaying the event of facing the Rams, his former team in Week 8.

    1 hour ago
    IMG-0958
    Play

    Rams Signal Confidence in Joe Noteboom if Needed to Step in at Left Tackle for Week 8

    The Rams are confident in Joe Noteboom if needed in Week 8.

    3 hours ago

    "There's an investment in some of these younger backers, you spend a third-round pick on Earnest Jones," coach Sean McVay said after the trade on Monday. "He's a guy that we feel like has a lot of upside."

    Young was acquired for a fifth-round pick in the 2019 Marcus Peters trade, so the incentive to see what Jones has to offer outweighed the capital the Rams spent on Young a few years ago. Although Young was playing well, the cap space freed up by the move allows flexibility to a contending team like the Rams, prompting them to explore a variety of options if need be.

    With youth in the middle of the field, L.A. will give their new-look linebacker core a first dose of snaps in an expanded role against the Texans with a chance to move to 7-1 on the season, keeping stride as one of the league's top teams in the NFC.

    More from Ram Digest:

    Follow our new Ram Digest Twitter account @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.

    IMG-0983
    News

    Kenny Young Trade Changes Rams' Defensive Landscape

    44 seconds ago
    IMG-0959
    News

    Rams at Texans: WR Brandin Cooks Downplays Facing His Former Team

    1 hour ago
    IMG-0958
    News

    Rams Signal Confidence in Joe Noteboom if Needed to Step in at Left Tackle for Week 8

    3 hours ago
    IMG-0945
    News

    Rams' Thursday Injury Report for Week 8 at Texans

    18 hours ago
    IMG-0953
    News

    Rams DC Raheem Morris Delivers Optimism for LB Ernest Jones' Expanded Role

    19 hours ago
    IMG-0946
    News

    Rams at Texans Week 8 Preview: L.A. Heads to the Lone Star State

    22 hours ago
    IMG-0942
    News

    Rams at Texans Week 8: How to Watch, Listen and Stream

    Oct 28, 2021
    IMG-0943
    News

    WR Van Jefferson is Carving Out His Role as the Rams' X-Factor in Second NFL Season

    Oct 28, 2021