Rams' McVay Sends Clear Message About the Eagles
The Los Angeles Rams will try to make it back-to-back wins in Week 12 against a tough Philadelphia Eagles team on Sunday Night Football.
The Eagles will make the cross-country trip to LA, but they have a couple more days of rest and preparation. The Eagles beat the Commanders in Week 11 on Thursday Night Football. And are bringing a six-game winning streak into SoFi Stadium. A game that features two great offensives.
A win for the Rams could boost their confidence and put them in great position to make a run in the NFC West. It will also put the rest of the league on notice that the Rams are coming.
"I think it is a great opportunity. I mean that is what you love about the NFL," said Rams head coach Sean McVay. "They [Eagles] are red hot. They have played really well. They are finding their identity. They have great playmakers, coaches, and schemes. So they are checking all the boxes of what really good teams do. So, that is a great challenge. I think it is a similar situation to what you alluded to with our Thursday game earlier in the season. You know that, team you know, had a huge point differential. They were dominating teams."
"Every game is such a unique thing. And really, we have to be at our best to be able to give ourselves a chance to compete. We have a lot of respect for this group. But you know, these are the moments that you love as a competitor. This is what is the best part of the NFL. I have been really pleased with our groups ability to get themselves into the fight. You know, winning four of five. There have been different and unique ways, that we have done it but I think there is an element of learning how to be able to finish games and come away with the results. You are hunting up with the amount of youth that we have. And they take all these lessons in stride. I think some of the veteran players have done a good job."
The youth of the Rams could serve them well against the Eagles offensive playmakers.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter)@RamsInsideronSIand@tcav30and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE