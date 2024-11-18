Los Angeles Rams Insider Podcast: Postgame Quotes, Are Playoffs Possible?
The Los Angeles Rams (5-5) bounced back with a strong victory over the New England Patriots (3-8) on Sunday afternoon and it has sparked the conversation if this team is able to reach the playoffs for the fourth time in the past five seasons.
In this episode of the Los Angeles Rams Insider Podcast, Rams on SI beat writer Tom Cavanaugh reviews a few points from postgame comments from a few team leaders along with their possibility of reaching a playoff spot this year.
A few of the Rams' leaders spoke after the Week 11 win, acknowledging a few areas of weakness from last game that significantly improved on a short week. After scoring zero touchdowns and being sacked four times, quarterback Matthew Stafford and head coach Sean Mcvay gave their thoughts.
The red zone issues have been remedied in less than a week. After going 0-3 in the red area with zero touchdowns scored last week, the Rams capitalized multiple times against the Patriots. 3-4 in the red zone with all 28 points coming off touchdown scores, McVay recognized the uptick in execution.
Stafford was very pleased with the offensive line's performance with a few young backups, coming off a rough Week 10 showing. After allowing four sacks last week, the offensive line gave up zero sacks on Stafford. He gave them a ton of credit and knows they will continue to grow and get better.
In terms of a playoff push, both Stafford and McVay know that it is within the realm of possibility to make that happen once again. The Rams will need to go on a similar hot streak such as last year when they won seven of their last eight games to finish 10-7 and sneak into a Wild Card spot.
The same goal, but different approaches between the two leaders. Stafford was quoted saying, "you've got to string wins together", while McVay said, "take them one week at a time". They know what they need to do considering they were in a very similar position a season ago.
