Rams News: Blake Corum Spent First Practice Week in Awe of LA Star
The Los Angeles Rams put together a strong draft class in 2024, with one of the more intriguing guys being running back Blake Corum. Corum was the workhorse back at the University of Michigan and will have a chance to make his mark this year under head coach Sean McVay.
McVay uses his strong offensive schemes to put players into the best places for success and Corum should be able to take advantage. He has been trying to learn as much as he can during the offseason and will likely be a big part of the Rams' success this season.
During his first week of summer practice, Corum was star-struck when he first met quarterback Matthew Stafford. He was in awe of his ability to call plays before McVay told the rest of the team.
"I’ve never seen anything like it,” he said. “Coach was telling him a play and he was like,” Corum paused and mimicked Stafford’s thumbs-up and turn from McVay back toward the huddle. “He already knew the rest of the play! I’m like, ‘Geez, how did you know what he was gonna call?'”
Stafford has been under McVay for a few years now so he has learned the system well. Corum will get there soon and he has even said that he has been studying the playbook for hours after practice has ended.
Corum should do whatever he can to learn from Stafford, especially how to be a true professional. His skill set will do the rest for him and Los Angeles is very high on his overall upside going forward.
