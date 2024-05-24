Rams News: LA Still Showing Major Weakness In Main Defensive Spot
The Los Angeles Rams will be looking to bring home more success this season following a surprise run last season. They still have talent on the offensive side of the ball and should be competitive once again.
However, they do have some holes along the defense, especially with Aaron Donald retiring this offseason. Los Angeles has young talent on defense but it may be asking a lot to rely on them once again.
Kevin Patra of NFL.com revealed one priority for each team to shore up before the start of the regular season and listed the Rams' defense as the one for them. Los Angeles is still lacking a little bit around the secondary, which could be cause for concern this season.
"Unless the Rams believe third-rounder Kamren Kinchens can start from Day 1, they should be in the market for an upgrade at safety. Kamren Curl was inked this offseason, but Russ Yeast is set to be the other starter at free safety. Yeast struggled last year before ultimately losing his starting gig. It's a spot where the Rams, under new DC Chris Shula, could look to import a veteran. Unlike other positions, safety hasn't been fully picked over in free agency. Several viable veterans remain on the open market, from Justin Simmons to Eddie Jackson to Quandre Diggs and others."
If the Rams want to truly be competitive this season, they will need to upgrade a little more along the edges. Having strong depth can make or break a team, especially in the back end of the secondary.
Los Angeles has the talent up front to make life tough on opposing offenses but they need the secondary to come to terms. If they can make some upgrades, even minor, it could be massive for their chances this year.
