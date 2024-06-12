Rams News: LA Pays Its Respects to Late Lakers Legend Jerry West
The Los Angeles Rams extended their sincere condolences to the late great Jerry West and his family.
The Rams quote tweeted the Lakers' tweet honoring West on Wednesday morning.
West passed away on Wednesday morning. He was 86 years old. Although the Rams have been in Los Angeles briefly after their return in 2016, they are no strangers to what The Logo meant to Los Angeles, especially the Lakers.
The Rams were in Los Angeles at the time when West was at the top of his game, both as a player and an executive. The NBA icon has a resume unlike any other; he was a 12-time All-NBA guard, 14-time NBA All-Star, member of the NBA's 50th and 75th-anniversary teams, NBA champion in 1972, NBA Finals MVP in 1969, 10-time All-NBA First Team, and 1970 NBA scoring champion. He has his No. 44 retired by the Lakers.
West was the No. 2 overall pick in the 1960 NBA Draft by the then-Minneapolis Lakers. He played in the NBA for 14 seasons, all with the Lakers. During his illustrious career, West averaged 27 points per game, 5.8 rebounds, and 6.7 assists. At the time of his retirement in 1974, he was the Lakers' all-time leading scorer at 25,192 points. West is second in that category behind another late great and icon, Kobe Bryant, whom West acquired in a fateful draft night trade in 1996.
West is a staple in Los Angeles and will be deeply missed.
