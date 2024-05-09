Rams News: Legendary College Coach Bob Stoops Weighs In His Son's Fit With LA
The Los Angeles Rams put together a very successful 2024 NFL Draft class, bringing in more talent to an already proven group. Despite losing All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald to retirement, the Rams are looking forward to building on their surprising 2023 playoff appearance.
In addition to the guys that they drafted, Los Angeles signed multiple undrafted free agents as well. Within that group was wide receiver Drake Stoops out of the University of Oklahoma. Stoops is the son of legendary college head coach Bob Stoops and will have his chance to show what he can do.
The former Oklahoma head coach weighed in on his son landing with the Rams, saying that he believes it's a great fit for him.
"I love it, I think it's a great fit," said the elder Stoops. "Love Coach (Sean) McVay, just watching him. Don't really personally know him, but I've always respected and appreciated the way they coach and play design and everything they do. Really solid program and he does a great job."
The Rams have been able to generate major value out of players that nobody saw coming and maybe Stoops could be the next. Last season with the Sooners, he posted 84 catches for 962 yards and 10 touchdowns.
He showed a real ability to get into open space and the Sooners made him a priority on offense. While he wasn't drafted, Stoops will get his chance to prove himself and the Rams offensive system couldn't be any better to do so.