Rams Notes: LA Rookies, Critical 2024 Pieces, Most Winnable Matchups, More
Here’s your latest roundup of Los Angeles Rams news updates. L.A.’s 10 rookies are in the thick of OTAs and figuring out their playbooks, the team’s vets are hoping to improve on their 2023 run this fall, and we pinpoints the Rams’ most winnable contests.
Rams Rookie Draft Pick Studying Up for Debut Season
This third round pick, from a blue blood college program, is logging epic hours as he looks to make an instant impact on the team's growth in 2024. He's hoping to carve out a starting role for himself, but on a veteran-laden squad that could be an uphill battle.
Top 3 Rams Players Primed to Soar Next Season
We take a look at the three Los Angeles standouts hoping to guide the club to even greater heights on the field in 2024.
3 Most Winnable Contests for LA in 2024
The Horns are hoping to build on their 10-7 finish last season. They have an intriguing, travel-heavy schedule, with some gentle real estate seemingly in the middle of their 2024 season.
Los Angeles Faces Intimidating Jet-Setting Schedule
Can L.A. survive a flying-heavy slate this season? Unpack how their schedule compares to the rest of the league and how it can impact their success.
Oddsmakers Show Caution with Rams' 2024 Prospects
Could L.A. be due for a regression in 2024, despite what's looked like a solid, deep draft? Vegas bettors seem skeptical.