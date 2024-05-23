Rams Among Teams Logging Most Mileage Via Travel in 2024
With the release of the new NFL schedule, we got to see when and where teams would face each other for the upcoming season. Within it, the Los Angeles Rams will be posting some very heavy miles during travel.
In fact, according to bookies.com, Los Angeles will log the sixth-most amount of miles in the NFL this season. They will travel 24263 miles throughout the entire season, spending time in 26 different time zones.
The Rams have a few games on the East Coast and in the Southern part of the United States which helps create this heavy milage. Games against the New England Patriots, New York Jets, and New Orleans Saints all factor into things.
Los Angeles will be looking to get back to the postseason after a surprise run to the playoffs a year ago. They believe that they have the pieces in place to compete for another Super Bowl title and will be looking to get back to the mountaintop.
