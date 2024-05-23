Rams Notes: OTAs Updates, McVay's Insights, Contract Talks, and International Game Plans
Stay updated with the latest scoops and essential developments about the Los Angeles Rams. From OTAs and player performances to contract talks and exciting prospective matches, we've got all the noteworthy Rams news covered here for you.
New Rams Guard Not Ready for OTAs
The newest addition to the Los Angeles Rams' lineup, a guard, is reportedly not ready to participate in the ongoing Organized Team Activities (OTAs). Read more
Sean McVay on Puka Nacua's Promising Future
Rams head coach Sean McVay has expressed confidence in wide receiver Puka Nacua's potential for an impressive second year in the NFL. To find out why McVay is optimistic about Nacua's development, Read more.
Byron Young's Weight Gain and Its Impact
Linebacker Byron Young discusses the effects of his recent weight gain on his pass-rush ability. Will his added weight slow him down? Read more
Pro Bowler's Hope for Aaron Donald's Return
An undisclosed LA Rams Pro Bowler holds out hope for the return of Aaron Donald this season. Read more
Rams Could Play in a New Continent
The Rams are rumored to be one of the teams that might play a game in a new continent next season. Read more