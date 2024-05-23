Rams News: Sean McVay Explains Why Puka Nacua Will Have an Even Bigger Second Year
Los Angeles Rams star wide receiver Puka Nacua had the biggest 2023 season a rookie has ever seen. His 105 catches and 1,486 yards were both rookie records, and he also notched a second-team All-Pro nod.
Nacua beat out Jaylen Waddle's rookie record of 104 catches in 2021, and 1,455 yards set by Ja'Marr Chase in 2021 as well.
Nacua will now be entering his second season with the Rams, and the hopes are high for one of the most dynamic rookies the NFL has ever seen. Head coach Sean McVay explained why the young receiver could have an even bigger year in 2024.
McVay told reporters, "What I love about him [Nacua} and the rookies last year is there a humility. There was obviously a lot of accolades that came with the production that he had. But that's accompanied with an authentic humility. He's got such a great example with some of the guys in his room, especially Cooper Kupp."
"I know you guys see the workout videos, but when you got a guy who models the way and sets the tone like that...and Puka has such reverence and respect...I've seen a guy who's really continuing to become even more of a pro. Taking care of his body. Getting on a more disciplined diet. The way he's come out here and worked hard. The way that he is so receptive to coaching."
McVay is alluding to the work that Nacua is putting in on a daily basis and also using the knowledge he gets from Kupp to become an even better receiver.
The expectations are high for Nacua, especially after he set rookie records, but it sounds like his continued success will be based on the hard work he continues to put in. The Rams have a dangerous combo with Cupp, Nacua, and Kyren Williams.