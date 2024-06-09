Rams Notes: Pro Bowl Signing, Rookie DT, Guard Rankings
The Los Angeles Rams have fortified their depth, both through a thorough draft run and free agency, following surprising turnaround in 2023 that saw them return to the postseason on the strength of a 10-7 record.
L.A. continues to make headlines even as the offseason hits June. Here are some recent highlights.
Rams News: Pro Bowl Free Agent Signing Explains Decision to Join Los Angeles
Los Angeles made a splashy free agent signing this summer, adding a key Pro Bowl addition to its already-stacked roster. He recently explained his thinking in heading to SoCal.
Rams News: Fresh Ranking Offers Wildly Disparate Appraisals of L.A. Guards
Los Angeles offensive line comes under heavy scrutiny in this fresh breakdown of guards around the NFL.
Rams News: Defensive Tackle Braden Fiske Ready to Work as Blue Collar Fit for Los Angeles
Former FSU defensive tackle Braden Fiske, the Rams' prized secnod round draft pick this season, is looking to prove his mettle at the pro level.
Rams News: Dates and Times Announced for L.A.'s Preseason Schedule
Los Angeles is gearing up for quite the 2024 run, its first since Aaron Donald's retirement. Will the team be ready to roll in time for the start of the preseason?
Rams News: Jason Garrett Coach Worried About Key Element of L.A.'s Game in 2024
Three-time Dallas Cowboys Super Bowl champion-turned-head coach Jason Garrett, now a commentator and analyst, unpacked the primary part of the Rams' game that concerns him with regards to their upside this coming season.