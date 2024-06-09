Ram Digest

Rams Notes: Pro Bowl Signing, Rookie DT, Guard Rankings

The Los Angeles Rams have fortified their depth, both through a thorough draft run and free agency.

Dec 3, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams offensive linesmen Kevin Dotson (69) celebrates with Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (17) after scoring a touchdown in the first half in a game against the Cleveland Browns at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Yannick Peterhans-USA TODAY Sports
L.A. continues to make headlines even as the offseason hits June. Here are some recent highlights.

Rams News: Pro Bowl Free Agent Signing Explains Decision to Join Los Angeles

Los Angeles made a splashy free agent signing this summer, adding a key Pro Bowl addition to its already-stacked roster. He recently explained his thinking in heading to SoCal.

Rams News: Fresh Ranking Offers Wildly Disparate Appraisals of L.A. Guards

Los Angeles offensive line comes under heavy scrutiny in this fresh breakdown of guards around the NFL.

Rams News: Defensive Tackle Braden Fiske Ready to Work as Blue Collar Fit for Los Angeles

Former FSU defensive tackle Braden Fiske, the Rams' prized secnod round draft pick this season, is looking to prove his mettle at the pro level.

Rams News: Dates and Times Announced for L.A.'s Preseason Schedule

Los Angeles is gearing up for quite the 2024 run, its first since Aaron Donald's retirement. Will the team be ready to roll in time for the start of the preseason?

Rams News: Jason Garrett Coach Worried About Key Element of L.A.'s Game in 2024

Three-time Dallas Cowboys Super Bowl champion-turned-head coach Jason Garrett, now a commentator and analyst, unpacked the primary part of the Rams' game that concerns him with regards to their upside this coming season.

