DT Braden Fiske Ready To Work As Blue-Collar Guy For Rams
The Los Angeles Rams 2024 draft class has been highly praised, with the team making its first selection in the first round since 2016. They took defensive end Jared Verse from Florida State, giving them a high-energy defensive presence.
In the second round, they selected defensive tackle Braden Fiske, also out of Florida State, giving them a strong inside presence. With Aaron Donald retiring this offseason, Fiske will have some big shoes to fill.
However, he isn't backing down from the challenge and is ready to get to work for this team. He even mentioned on Bussin' With The Boys podcast that at first the city of Los Angeles wasn't for him.
"“All that sounded cool, I’m looking out seeing LA but real deep down I’m like ‘this just ain’t for me.’ I need this townhome over here on Hayden Road. I need to make it happen. A little more gritty, I’m the big blue-collar guy, right? That’s my label.”
Fiske being a "blue-collar" guy is great for the impact that he can bring to the Rams. He is a physical presence inside that can help the Rams control the running game.
Last season with the Seminoles, he posted 43 total tackles, with nine of them coming for loss. He also posted six sacks, showing his ability to get into the backfield.
If Fiske can come in and work, he will be given a ton of playing time. The Rams will be counting on multiple young guys like Fiske and if they can produce, the sky will be the limit for Los Angeles.
