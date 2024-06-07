Rams News: Longtime Cowboys Coach Worried About Key Element of LA's Game in 2024
After visiting the Los Angeles Rams during Organized Team Activities (OTAs), former three-time Dallas Cowboys Super Bowl champion-turned-head coach Jason Garrett got honest about his reservations regarding the team's defense without recently-retired Pro Bowl defensive tackle Aaron Donald, per Cameron DaSilva of Rams Wire.
“The big question there is Aaron Donald is no longer a member of the Los Angeles Rams,” Garrett said. “Having gone against that guy a lot, he’s the most disruptive player we ever had to game plan against. And you always had to have two guys on him. You had to have an answer in the run game and in the pass game. And when you’re playing around him and are coaching when he is on your team, it’s an unfair advantage. And now they don’t have that. He was the human eraser. And so now, they drafted the two kids from Florida State. I think they’re excited about them. But it’s going to be a younger team on defense without that superstar, that marquee player, so that’s going to be a big question.”
When it comes to L.A.'s offense, however, Garrett isn't particularly concerned about their 2024 outlook:
“Matthew Stafford is still their quarterback, Cooper Kupp is still their receiver, Puka Nacua is still their receiver, Sean McVay is still calling the plays. I feel good about what they’re going to do on offense. The question is, how do you replace 99?” Garrett said.