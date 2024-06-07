Rams News: Preseason Schedule Dates and Times Announced
The Los Angeles Rams season will begin soon, with the team going through OTA's currently. We aren't far from the start of the regular season but first, the preseason must be played.
We now have the start times and dates for the preseason games, getting us closer to Rams football coming back. First, the Rams will be taking on the Dallas Cowboys on Aug. 11, with kickoff scheduled for 1:30 p.m. PT.
Next up, the Rams will take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Aug. 17, with kickoff scheduled for 4:05 p.m. PT. And finally, Los Angeles will play against the Houston Texans on Aug. 24, with kickoff coming at 10:00 a.m. PT.
Los Angeles will be looking to build off the success that they saw this past season, resulting in a playoff berth. The Rams believe that they have the pieces in place to contend in the NFC again and they want to get back to the mountaintop.
For the Rams, they will be counting on young guys once again as the team has gone through a youth movement. The front office has modernized this team over the last two seasons, while still having some star power along the roster.
If the Rams can get themselves back to the postseason, they will be a tough team to go against. They have a strong offense, with a solid defense, giving them a good chance to be impactful this season.
