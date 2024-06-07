Rams News: New Ranking Has LA Guards Ranked In Completely Different Places Around NFL
The Los Angeles Rams have rebuilt their team from the one that won the Super Bowl a few years ago, relying more on youth to lead the way. They have also rebuilt the offensive line to protect quarterback Matthew Stafford, paving the way for the Rams to build a good running game as well.
Protecting Stafford is the most important element for the Rams this season and it begins with how the offensive line does. Los Angeles has a strong offensive line but their starting guards are seen around the league in different circles.
Thomas Valentine of Pro Football Focus ranked the top guards around the NFL, with two members of Los Angeles being ranked in different spots. The first Rams guard ranked was Kevin Dotson, who came in at No. 12 overall.
"Dotson is a prime example of a player having the potential to flourish in the right system. Moving to Sean McVay’s wide-zone scheme unlocked a different side of Dotson’s game in 2023, and his 85.2 PFF overall grade placed second only to Chris Lindstrom, while his 88.8 run-blocking grade led the NFL. His performances in 2023 earned him a mega three-year, $48 million contract extension with the Rams in the offseason, and for good reason. Dotson allowed 20 quarterback pressures in pass protection, providing the perfect interior presence for Matthew Stafford."
Doton will be tasked with holding the Rams offensive line together as he is one of the more veteran players on the line. He has thrived in the Los Angeles system so far and will be looking to add to his successful 2023 season.
The next Rams guard ranked was Jonah Jackson, who came in at No. 30 in the league.
"Jackson struggled with injuries in his four years with the Lions, but he’s been a starter in every game he’s played in. The four-year veteran earned a 61.0 PFF overall grade in 12 games this past year, including four with a pass-blocking grade of at least 80.0. Now, Jackson has signed a hefty three-year, $51 million contract with the Los Angeles Rams and will hope to help improve an improving offensive line. That can happen if he stays healthy."
If this offensive line can come together, the Rams will be in great shape. Los Angeles will be looking to build on the playoff berth from 2023 and should be a strong contender in the NFC once again.
