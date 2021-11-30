Skip to main content
    • November 30, 2021
    Sean McVay Gives Update on the Rams' Injury Front as They Look Ahead to Week 13

    Sean McVay details the Rams' injuries that occurred in Sunday's game against the Packers.
    In the Los Angeles Rams' 36-28 loss to the Green Bay Packers, they were hit with two injuries to prominent players, coach Sean McVay told reporters Monday. 

    Running back Darrell Henderson Jr. suffered a quad strain and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has a hip pointer.

    McVay said he doesn't expect Henderson to participate in Wednesday's practice, but that they'll keep a close eye on how he progresses throughout the week.

    "We'll monitor him throughout the course of the week and see what that looks like, but I wouldn't expect him to practice on Wednesday and I'll have some more updates for you then," McVay said.

    As for Beckham, McVay said his back checked out OK after he was seen wincing in Sunday's game following a hit he received from behind. While McVay noted that Beckham is dealing with a hip pointer, he fully expects him to be available for the team's Week 13 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

    "Odell, I was asked about his back – he got his back checked out. He's good on that front," McVay said. "He did get a posterior hip pointer where we'll be able to treat and pad that. He'll be able to progress as tolerated throughout the week. (I) don't expect that to affect his game status."

    Wide receiver Ben Skowronek was a late add to the injury report over the weekend with a back issue. Ultimately, he was declared inactive ahead of game time, adding to the team's list of injury-plagued pass-catchers. McVay added that Skowronek was experiencing back spasms that made things difficult for him to move.

    Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.

