Jalen Ramsey Says the Rams are 'Way Too Good' to be Losing Games the way They Have in Recent Weeks

Jalen Ramsey says he's shocked the way things have played out in recent weeks for the Rams.

The Los Angeles Rams have fallen into a rut, dropping three consecutive games with the latest result being a 36-28 loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 12.

After the Rams won seven of their first eight games, they've all of a sudden hit a wall of adversity. Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey revealed after the game that he's shocked that the team finds themselves in the middle of a three-game losing streak.

"We have guys that are way too good for us to be losing games like this and losing games on the road," Ramsey said. "We've just got to get it right. We have to play better, everything has to be better because we're too good to be losing games like this but we're not playing like we're that good right now, so we got to correct our stuff."

The Rams have played five teams with a winning record this season and each of their four losses has come from those oppositions. In games that they've faced teams with a losing record, the Rams are 6-0.

Ramsey, who’s regarded among the game's best cover cornerbacks in the NFL, has seen opposing teams throw away from him. Instead, opponents have largely looked in the direction to target the Rams' other cornerbacks, who’ve ultimately been hit and miss this season.

"Offenses are definitely trying to get matchups where they think maybe best for them," Ramsey said. "They're definitely trying to scheme up things a little bit differently to have us potentially playing things a little bit differently. I mean, they're doing their homework."

While the defense hasn't been nearly as dominant as last season when they finished the 2020 campaign as the No. 1 unit in the NFL, there are reasons for it and some level of drop-off had to be expected. The Rams lost three defensive starters due to cap restraints. They lost their defensive coordinator, Brandon Staley, as he took the head coaching job with the Los Angeles Chargers. They also used their top draft selection on an offensive player, despite surrendering a surplus of losses to the defense.

And while the defense will shoulder a good portion of the blame, the Rams offense has regressed to a level that most wouldn’t think was possible based on the early-season explosion that they showed during the first eight weeks.

The Rams will go as far as Matthew Stafford's right arm takes them. And in the last three games, he's thrown five interceptions, including three that have been returned for a touchdown.

Stafford is in a clear funk that has done the team no favors to defeat three playoff-worthy teams in which they've faced the last three weeks. In the process of that, coach Sean McVay's confidence in his signal-caller has not wavered.

"I have total confidence and belief in Matthew Stafford," McVay said. "And everybody wants to throw out 'six turnovers' – all of those turnovers have a totally different story and not all of those are his fault. This is a great team game. We’re gonna stay connected."

Stafford acknowledged his recent turnover tendencies and similar to McVay, he stated that each one is its own miscue.

"You have to take them all individually," Stafford said referencing his turnovers. "I know that is probably tough for you guys to hear, but that is the truth of the matter. That's the way I see it."

In looking to get back in the win column, the Rams return home to SoFi Stadium in Week 13 where they'll host the Jacksonville Jaguars.

