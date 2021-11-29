Rams QB Matthew Stafford Reveals There Are No Injuries Affecting His Play

Matthew Stafford reveals that no injuries are impeding his play on the field.

Matthew Stafford was listed on the injury report leading up to the Week 9 game against the Tennessee Titans with a back injury that led him to miss practices. But since then, Stafford has not appeared on the weekly injury report, indicating that he's been a full participant in practices and relatively healthy.

Stafford's play since the Week 9 game has ultimately regressed, which has caused reasons to question: Is he playing through an injury? In the last three games, Stafford has thrown five touchdowns while also logging five interceptions – three of which resulted in pick-sixes. In that span, the Rams have dropped three consecutive games after starting the season 7-1 over the first eight weeks.

Sunday morning a report out of Green Bay suggested that Stafford is dealing with more than just the typical aches and pains, stating he has a chronic back issue.

Following the Rams' 36-28 loss to the Packers, Stafford clarified where he stands injury-wise.

“I’m feeling fine, to be honest with you,” Stafford said. “I missed some time at practice before the Tennessee game. Back was kind of barking at me that week, but haven’t missed any time since then. Rest of my body, is it 100%? No. Neither is anybody else’s in this league at this point in the season. I’m not too worried about that, to be honest with you. Nothing that’s affecting my play.”

Stafford ended the game completing 21 of 38 passes for 302 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in Green Bay on Sunday. While he showed glimpses of getting back to the deep ball, hitting Van Jefferson for a catch-and-run of 79 yards and a touchdown, he still has yet to finish a game without turning over the ball since Week 8 in Houston.

Stafford will have the opportunity to 'get right' in Week 13 when the Rams return home to SoFi stadium and host the Jacksonville Jaguars.

