Assessing Where the Rams Fall on the Stephon Gilmore Sweepstakes

What are the odds the Rams make a run at cornerback Stephon Gilmore?

The New England Patriots and star cornerback Stephon Gilmore could not agree upon a long-term contract extension, prompting the release of the All-Pro defender, as first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Following his departure, Gilmore said one final goodbye to New England via his Twitter account.

While it's rare to see a player of Gilmore's caliber hit the open market mid-season, teams across the league will likely be chopping at the bit in trying to persuade the former Defensive Player of the Year to join their respective team.

As for the Rams, there are many complex avenues that would need some sort of configuration before the team would be able to make a run at the veteran cornerback.

What kind of contact is Gilmore looking to obtain?

After producing like one of the game's best cornerbacks in the NFL over the course of the last five-plus years, Gilmore has lofty wishes for the contract in which he hopes to receive.

Gilmore was set to make $7 million this year in New England, however, his contact demands indicate he's looking for at least $15 million annually, Josina Anderson reports.

How much cap space do the Rams have?

The Rams currently sit with $1.85 million in available cap space, per Over the Cap. In order for the Rams to make a move toward pursuing Gilmore, clearing cap space would be the first procedure required.

As the NFL enters Week 5 of the season, a $15 million contract prorates to $10 million, per Over the Cap. Contract guru Jason Fitzgerald estimates that teams would need at least $2.64 million to begin the initial stage of negotiating a deal.

How would Gilmore fit with the Rams?

Any secondary that can add the skillset of Gilmore into the backend of their unit is getting dramatically better.

Gilmore has played primarily man coverage during his time in New England. While the Rams run an abundance of zone coverage, adapting to the player's strength and putting them in the best position to succeed is priority No.1. Certainly, adapting to a player who comes from a different scheme would be a process that would need to take its shape.

Adding Gilmore would stabilize one of the outside cornerback positions, allowing Jalen Ramsey to stay in the 'star' position. Meanwhile, David Long Jr. and Darious Williams would fill out the other two cornerback spots.

What are the Rams' chances of making the trade?

Time after time the Rams have shown the aggressive nature to go after top-tier talent, even if that means they need to give that player a new contract. Will they do it this time around?

It would take a lot of moving parts to pull off this acquisition of Gilmore given the Rams' cap space situation. But as previously shown in years prior, Rams general manager Les Snead is the last executive to write off regarding the possibility of making a big splash.

Another aspect to monitor is when Gilmore skipped minicamp upon the 2021 season beginning, Ramsey wasted no time reaching out to try and recruit Gilmore to come and play for the Rams.

