Rams S Nick Scott to Undergo Surgery Following Broken Thumb vs. Ravens

Rams safety Nick Scott will have surgery following an incident that occurred on the final play of the Week 17 game in Baltimore.

Rams safety Nick Scott suffered a broken thumb on Sunday against the Ravens, coach Sean McVay revealed Monday when speaking with reporters via Zoom.

McVay stated that the incident took place on the final play of the game as the Rams finished off the Ravens 20-19, earning their 12th win of the season.

Scott will have surgery on Monday and could perhaps have a cast placed on his thumb. Assuming surgery goes accordingly, McVay added that Scott still has a chance to play in the season finale when the 49ers come to SoFi Stadium.

"His status will be kind of questionable and up in the air, but everybody else was just your typical bumps and bruises, and so it's a positive for us," McVay said. "Hopefully we can get Nick back because I thought he did some really good things yesterday."

Scott played 21 of the Rams' 71 defensive snaps in Baltimore, recording four tackles with one coming on special teams. His contributions this season have primarily come as a role player, registering 42 tackles, two interceptions and three pass breakups.

Among other injuries, McVay said he had no new update on the status of defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day, who’s been sidelined since Week 8.

"Don't have any further information," McVay said of Joseph-Day. "I know he's attacking his rehab the right way. He's really stayed engaged and locked in. It's good to see a smile on his face when he's in the weight room doing what he can, but no updates on Sebastian right now."

Joseph-Day is attempting to come back from a surgically repaired pectoral muscle that landed him on injured reserve in early November.

