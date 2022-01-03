Rams vs. 49ers Week 18 Opening Odds: Point Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline

Here's a look at the opening betting lines ahead of the Rams' Week 18 matchup against the 49ers.

The Los Angeles Rams have clinched a playoff berth and currently sit in position for the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoff picture. But as it pertains to the NFC West division winner, the Rams need to beat the 49ers in the season finale – a team they haven't defeated since the 2018 campaign.

The 49ers, who drafted rookie quarterback Trey Lance with the third overall pick after packaging a mega deal to move into the top five selections, handed him the ball for his second career NFL start in Week 17. Lance earned his first win of his young career, but from facing the Texans to looking ahead to the Rams game – the challenge against a 12-win L.A. team will look drastically different than the four-win Houston squad he beat in convincing style.

With a game on the horizon that will have playoff-seeding implications, here's an early look at the Rams and 49ers Week 18 betting odds:

*All odds are courtesy of SI Sportsbook

Rams vs. 49ers Week 18

Point spread: Rams -5

Over/under point total: 44.5

Moneyline: Rams -225, 49ers +188

The Rams are five-point favorites over the 49ers at home, despite San Francisco blowing them out by the score of 31-10 in Week 10 earlier this season. Clearly, both teams are at a different place than they were in mid-November, and the oddsmakers see the Rams beating the 49ers by a little more than a field goal.

The point total is set at 44.5 points, a line that's figured to have some level of movement once the 49ers officially declare which quarterback will start. Will they trot out Lance in back-to-back weeks or will they turn back to Jimmy Garoppolo, assuming his thumb checks out? The 49ers have won with both quarterbacks under center at times this season, but you have to imagine the Rams' defensive front being overwhelming to some extent for a rookie signal-caller.

Kickoff for this Week 18 matchup between the Rams and 49ers is scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 9 at 1:25 p.m. PT inside SoFi Stadium.

