Rams' Midseason Additions Pay Large Dividends in Week 17 Comeback Win Over Ravens

The Rams went all-in with a few midseason additions and that saved the day in their 20-19 win over the Ravens on Sunday.

During the halfway point in the season, the Los Angeles Rams went all-in to bolster their roster, adding two new starts into the fold. The Rams traded for pass rusher Von Miller ahead of the NFL trade deadline and signed pass-catcher Odell Beckham Jr. nearly a week after.

These splash moves signaled they've put all their chips in the middle of the table with their sights set on a Super Bowl. Despite Sunday's game in Baltimore looking like a sluggish effort early on, the Rams' in-season acquisitions – Miller and Beckham – rose to the occasion, playing prominent roles in the come-from-behind win over the Ravens.

Stafford threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Odell Beckham Jr. with 57 seconds left immediately after completing a 5-yarder to Beckham on a fourth-and-5.

“I don’t know how many people in the world make that catch that Odell made on the 4th and 5," Rams coach Sean McVay said after the game.

It wasn't exactly a day to remember for Stafford, turning the ball over three times. But nonetheless, Beckham came up with crucial grabs when the game got into crunch time.

Stafford missed on a deep ball attempt to Beckham earlier in the game – one of his two interceptions that landed in the hands of Ravens’ safety Chuck Clark.

With Lamar Jackson out, Stafford and company struggled early to keep up with second-year passer Tyler Huntley. But, when it mattered, the Rams' pass rush came up with timely sacks on Huntley, bringing him down five times on the day.

The Rams fared well defending the pass, thanks in part to the efforts of Miller and others getting after Huntley quite regularly, forcing him to get the ball out in a relatively quick manner. Totaling five solo tackles, Miller had three of those come for a loss and the other two were in the form of a sack.

The final sack of the day for Miller sealed the game. L.A. was able to capitalize after Baltimore took their final timeout, and Miller was especially pleased about the sack.

“Yes, Patrick Mekari, the right tackle, he’s one of the best right tackles in the league," Miller said. "And I played him earlier in the season in Denver, and I feel like he got my number. I was telling the guys all week that I’ve got a bone to pick."

Miller outproduced his counterparts Aaron Donald and Leonard Floyd when it came to sacks and tackles for losses. With plenty of stout offenses in the NFC playoff picture, it serves the Rams well that they have a veteran pass-rushing presence of Miller's stature along their defensive front.

The Rams host the 49ers in Week 18 at SoFi Stadium. If the Rams win, they clinch the NFC West. Likely facing off against Trey Lance, L.A. will presumably get their first crack at the rookie passer who went No. 3 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.

