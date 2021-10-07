Rams' Week 5 Inactives at Seahawks
The Los Angeles Rams enter Thursday Night Football searching for their fourth win of the season under quarterback Matthew Stafford, after coming off a Week 4 loss. Despite a solid first three weeks, the Rams were gashed by the Arizona Cardinals, allowing 37 points last Sunday at SoFi Stadium.
From Friday's injury report, every Rams player listed throughout the week will be eligible to play as nobody received a game designation. Meanwhile, the Seahawks have ruled out wide receiver D'Wayne Eskridge (concussion) and declared running back Chris Carson (neck) and linebacker Benson Mayowa (neck) as questionable.
Here is the complete list of the Rams-Seahawks inactives:
Rams inactives
- QB Bryce Perkins
- TE Brycen Hopkins
- OL Alaric Jackson
- DL Bobby Brown III
- OLB Chris Garrett
Seahawks inactives
- CB John Reid
- RB Chris Carson
- OT Jake Curhan
- OT Stone Forsythe
- DT Robert Nkemdiche
Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.