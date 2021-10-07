Rams' Week 5 Inactives at Seahawks

The Rams have released their inactive player list ahead of the Week 5 matchup against the Seahawks.

The Los Angeles Rams enter Thursday Night Football searching for their fourth win of the season under quarterback Matthew Stafford, after coming off a Week 4 loss. Despite a solid first three weeks, the Rams were gashed by the Arizona Cardinals, allowing 37 points last Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

From Friday's injury report, every Rams player listed throughout the week will be eligible to play as nobody received a game designation. Meanwhile, the Seahawks have ruled out wide receiver D'Wayne Eskridge (concussion) and declared running back Chris Carson (neck) and linebacker Benson Mayowa (neck) as questionable.

Here is the complete list of the Rams-Seahawks inactives:

Rams inactives

QB Bryce Perkins

TE Brycen Hopkins

OL Alaric Jackson

DL Bobby Brown III

OLB Chris Garrett

Seahawks inactives

CB John Reid

RB Chris Carson

OT Jake Curhan

OT Stone Forsythe

DT Robert Nkemdiche

Continue reading:

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.