Rams at Seahawks: Week 5 Prediction Picks

Which team will come out on top? We give our predictions ahead of the Rams at Seahawks Week 5 matchup.

The Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks get set for the first of two divisional games against one another on the season.

While recent history indicates the Rams have had more success when these two teams have squared off, the margin between a win or a loss has been razor-thin.

As both teams attempt to add another victory into their win column in an effort to close in on the Arizona Cardinals, this Thursday night contest will pose all sorts of challenges facing off on a short week.

With another intriguing matchup ahead, here are our staff predictions for the Rams at Seahawks Week 5 contest:

Nick Cothrel, Publisher

The Rams have boat-raced opposing teams at times this season, while they've also experienced what it's like to be on the losing end of a lopsided contest. Following their first loss last week against the Cardinals, a lot will be made about the Rams in how they respond to their first taste of adversity in the 2021 season. How will the Rams defense answer back to their recent shortcomings? Will the offense regain its early-season confidence? While the Rams have gotten healthier according to the final injury report and that's one encouraging sign, I think being the road team in a game that will likely include two closely matched up teams ultimately favors the Seahawks. In a physical divisional game, I have the Rams dropping their second game of the season.

Prediction: Seahawks 31, Rams 27

Connor O'Brien, Writer

A Thursday night primetime showdown should bring the best out of both teams who are looking up to the Arizona Cardinals in the NFC West. The Seahawks are riding high behind their win over the 49ers, which saw them rally from a slow start offensively. Meanwhile, the Rams struggled in a loss against the Cardinals, especially when it came to slowing down the Arizona rushing attack. On a short week, traveling north, this will be a tall task for the Rams. With Seattle’s home crowd in full force and Russell Wilson’s 55-18 record all-time at home, I like the Seahawks to squeak out a narrow victory against the Rams.

Prediction: Seahawks 27, Rams 24

Hunter Hodies, Writer

The Rams have another NFC West showdown as they take on the Seattle Seahawks tonight. Both teams are looking to get atop the NFC West after this game as Arizona will take on San Francisco this Sunday to try and stay unbeaten. Quarterback Russell Wilson is coming off a tremendous performance against those 49ers where he threw for two touchdown passes and also rushed for one. He will be the top priority for the Rams to stop and with how he’s currently playing, that will be a tough task. So far this season, he has 1,044 yards passing with nine touchdowns to 0 interceptions. The game will also be played in Seattle and as Connor says above, Wilson has a 55-18 all-time record there. L.A. is going to have to get a key turnover in this matchup to change the outcome and I’m not sure they’re going to be able to do so with how good Seattle is at protecting the football. Because of that, I have Seattle winning the game on a last-second field goal.

Prediction: Seahawks 24, Rams 21

