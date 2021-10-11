Kurt Warner Breaks Down Matthew Stafford's Week 5 Performance on QB Confidential

Kurt Warner breaks down the film on Matthew Stafford from his Week 5 performance against the Seahawks on QB Confidential.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has looked like one of the top passers to start the 2021 season. Most recently, Stafford and the Rams defeated the Seattle Seahawks in Week 5 on Thursday Night Football by the score of 26-17.

In that contest, Stafford was active in the passing attack, going 25 of 37 through the air for 265 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Certainly, Stafford has taken the Rams' downfield passing ability to places it just hasn't been able to reach in recent seasons. However, one aspect that's been notable in Stafford's last two games is his up and down accuracy concerns.

In the first three weeks, Stafford was connecting on big passes downfield on a regular basis. Meanwhile, in the last two weeks, his hit rate on deep passes has not been quite the same. Also, his throws of 10-15 yards have been a bit offline the last two weeks.

The accuracy concerns could perhaps be a bump in the road with having to play on a short week while not having the normal amount of days to prepare for your opposition, but this is certainly an aspect to monitor going forward for Stafford.

On Monday, Oct. 11, Kurt Warner of NFL Network, released a film study on his YouTube channel called 'QB Confidential' which details Stafford's latest game on Thursday night in Seattle.

Watch Warner's video breakdown below:

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.