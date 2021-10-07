Rams at Seahawks Week 5 Closing Odds: Point Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline

We take a look at the final betting lines for the Rams' Week 5 game against the Seahawks.

The Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks will clash in Week 5 with major NFC West ramifications on the line. While it’s still the early stages of the 2021 season, the winner could move up a game in the divisional standings with an Arizona loss to San Francisco on Sunday.

In what appears to be a game that includes a bevy of points scored, this contest will likely come down to the wire, like many other meetings these two teams have had in previous years.

Here's a final look at the betting odds for the Week 5 showdown between the Rams and Seahawks:

*All odds are courtesy of SI Sportsbook

Rams at Seahawks Week 5

Point spread: Rams -2

Over/under point total: 54

Moneyline: Rams -138, Seahawks +115

While the Rams sit as 2.5 point favorites, the line has shifted since it opened as L.A. was initially a two-point favorite. Therefore, additional money has likely come in on the Rams from betters.

The over/under of 54 points has dropped half a point. That puts each team at a 27-point average. As the Rams and Seahawks both rank inside the top 10 among points per game after four weeks, that's a line that will presumably be an intriguing one for fans.

Kickoff for this Week 5 matchup between the Rams and Seahawks is set for Thursday, Oct. 7 at 5:20 p.m. PT in Seattle.



Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.