September 23, 2021
Rams HC Sean McVay Returns to Practice Thursday Following Wednesday's Absence

Sean McVay is back on the practice field on Thursday after missing Wednesday due to an illness.

Rams coach Sean McVay missed Wednesday's practice with a non-COVID-19 illness. He experienced a stomach bug and wanted to play things on the safe side, resulting in him to miss a day so nobody else would catch it.

Therefore, Wednesday's practice was handled by offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell and defensive coordinator Raheem Morris.

O'Connell said in wake of McVay's mid-week absence that he had been able to do the game-planning despite feeling under the weather.

And on Thursday, McVay returned to the practice field in preparation for the Rams' Week 3 contest against the Buccaneers.

Rams HC Sean McVay Returns to Practice Thursday Following Wednesday's Absence

McVay said at his Thursday media availability that he feels much better today and that the team had a "good walkthrough."

In Sports Illustrated's latest power rankings, the Bucs (No. 1) and Rams (No. 2) secured the top two spots, so this matchup will largely suggest who the top team is in the NFC after three weeks of play. An adequate week of walkthroughs and practice is critical for what the teams will take with them into gameday.

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.

