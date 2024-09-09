Rams' Steve Avila Suffers MCL Sprain in Season Opening Loss to Lions
During the Los Angeles Rams season opener against the Detroit Lions, the team lost a few players mid-game. One of them was starting offensive lineman Steve Avila, who left the game dur to injury.
It has now been revealed that Avila suffered what is believed to be a MCL strain. He will undergo further testing later today to see how serious the injury really is.
NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported the news of the injury on social media.
The hope is that this injury isn't too severe and that Avila won't have to miss too much time, if any. He likely will be out for the Rams Week 2 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals, if anything to make sure that the injury doesn't get worse.
Los Angeles is already thin across the offensive line, with lineman Joe Noteboom also leaving the game early due to an ankle injury. The Rams will need to figure out a plan moving forward if one of, if not both players do have to miss some games.
The Rams may need to sign someone to replace the production if time has to be missed. But we will know more once tests are run to see the overall damage.
The team also lost star wide receiver Puka Nacua during the game as well. Nacua suffered a knee injury and was ruled out for the second half of the game in Detroit.
Los Angeles will likely be cautious with him since he was dealing with some knee trouble during the preseason. If Nacua is forced to miss significant time, it would be a massive blow to the chances of the Rams for the season.
The team didn't play their starters in the preseason, a norm by now under head coach Sean McVay. But without any game reps, players could be stiff, and playing a full regular season opener can be challenging.
All in all, it was a disappointing first game of the season. But the Rams fought to the very end with one of the best teams in the NFC, despite all the injuries that they suffered.
Los Angeles will now try to regroup themselves and get ready for the Cardinals this weekend. After they head to Arizona, the Rams finally come home to host the rival San Francisco 49ers in their home opener.
