Puka Nacua Ruled Out For Remainder of Rams Season Opener After Suffering Injury
Los Angeles Rams star wide receiver Puka Nacua has been ruled out for the remainder of the game after suffering an injury in the second quarter. Los Angeles thought he could give it a go but was ruled out after being evaluated more at halftime.
Los Angeles will now go forward against the Detroit Lions without the services of their star wide receiver. But the Rams still do have Cooper Kupp to work with, along with some other pass catchers.
But losing a presence like Nacua does hurt the Rams on the offensive end. His ability to draw double teams will be missed and he has been a go-to weapon for Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford since entering the NFL.
Los Angeles trailed Detroit 10-3 at halftime.
Nacua put up a record rookie season, helping the Rams make a surprising playoff appearance. The hope is that this injury to Nacua is more precautionary, rather than anything too serious.
The second-year wideout dealt with a nagging knee injury during the preseason so the team likely wants to be cautious with him. The last thing Los Angeles wants is to have knee issues linger throughout the season.
But without Nacua, the defense will need to step up going forward. The team has already lost All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald to retirement and they traded away star linebacker Ernest Jones IV before the start of the season.
More Rams: Former Rams Star Ernest Jones IV Not Much of a Factor in Titans Loss to Bears
Los Angeles will have to rely on some inexperienced players to help their defense step up this season. But if Nacua is forced to miss any amount of time, the defense becomes even more important.
The Rams do have some young talent that they can rely on but it could be challenging for this team moving forward. Los Angeles will have to hope for the best with this injury and if something happens, they can pivot.
Entering the season, the Rams believed that they had enough to win the Super Bowl again. But injuries have hit their overall depth hard and it could be a struggle moving forward.
Hopefully, Nacua can return to the team for next week's game against the Arizona Cardinals. Los Angeles then hosts the San Francisco 49ers before welcoming the Chicago Bears to town.
More news: National Outlet Sees Rams Having Some Problems This Season