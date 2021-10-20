    • October 20, 2021
    Rams S Taylor Rapp Wins NFC Defensive Player of the Week

    Rams safety Taylor Rapp has been awarded NFC Defensive Player of the Week for his efforts in Week 6 against the Giants.
    Author:

    Rams safety Taylor Rapp has been awarded NFC Defensive Player of the Week after his contributions in Week 6 against the New York Giants where he recorded four tackles, two interceptions, three pass breakups and one quarterback hit.

    This is the first time Rapp has won the award, following his first multi-interception game of his career.

    Rapp endured a relatively shaky start to begin the year but his growth week-to-week has been evident. At MetLife Stadium last week, he thrived in coverage while also showing to have an impact when crashing home for a blitz on quarterback Daniel Jones.

    “I thought he did a great job," McVay said of Rapp Sunday, following the Rams' 38-11 win over the Giants. "Made his plays, and he is such an instinctual player. To be able to come away with those two interceptions, he did a great job and got a game ball today."

    Rapp also received high praise from Pro Football Focus' grading scale in Week 6, holding the 16th highest grade (90.5) among all NFL players.

    Rapp has started all six games for the Rams this season, registering 41 tackles, two interceptions, four pass breakups and two quarterback hits.

    More from Ram Digest:

    Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.

