Rams S Taylor Rapp Wins NFC Defensive Player of the Week
Rams safety Taylor Rapp has been awarded NFC Defensive Player of the Week after his contributions in Week 6 against the New York Giants where he recorded four tackles, two interceptions, three pass breakups and one quarterback hit.
This is the first time Rapp has won the award, following his first multi-interception game of his career.
Rapp endured a relatively shaky start to begin the year but his growth week-to-week has been evident. At MetLife Stadium last week, he thrived in coverage while also showing to have an impact when crashing home for a blitz on quarterback Daniel Jones.
“I thought he did a great job," McVay said of Rapp Sunday, following the Rams' 38-11 win over the Giants. "Made his plays, and he is such an instinctual player. To be able to come away with those two interceptions, he did a great job and got a game ball today."
Rams S Taylor Rapp Wins NFC Defensive Player of the Week
Rams safety Taylor Rapp has been awarded NFC Defensive Player of the Week for his efforts in Week 6 against the Giants.
NFC West Roundup: A Look at the Division Ahead of Week 7
After a strong start by the NFC West, where do things stack up as we head into Week 7?
Who Will Step Up as the Rams' Tight End No. 2 Following Johnny Mundt's Injury?
The Rams have two internal options at tight end to fill the void in place of the injured Johnny Mundt.
Rapp also received high praise from Pro Football Focus' grading scale in Week 6, holding the 16th highest grade (90.5) among all NFL players.
Rapp has started all six games for the Rams this season, registering 41 tackles, two interceptions, four pass breakups and two quarterback hits.
More from Ram Digest:
- Who Will Step Up as the Rams' Tight End No. 2 Option?
- Sean McVay Admits Communication Deficiency Ahead of Jared Goff Trade
- Rams Place Two Players on Injured Reserve, Sign Two Players From Practice Squad to Active Roster
- SI Power Rankings: Where do the Rams sit Ahead of Week 7?
- Rams RB Jake Funk, TE Johnny Mundt to Miss Remainder of Season
Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.