Rams QB Matthew Stafford is Among the NFL's Best When Blitzed

It's difficult to stop Matthew Stafford even when extra defenders drop back in coverage, but it may be even harder when he faces the blitz, believe it or not.

Stafford has been a godsend when defensive coordinators bring more pressure to him this season as it doesn't seem to phase him in the slightest.

Per Next Gen Stats, Stafford completed 10-of-11 passes for 142 yards and three touchdowns last week against the Detroit Lions.

In totality, Stafford has racked up 698 yards and eight touchdowns on 48-of-63 passing against the blitz this season. Those are some of the best numbers in the league and they're made even better by the fact that his 151.3 passer rating against the blitz is second in the NFL.

His mobility is a key component in these stats coming to fruition as Stafford can evade pressure flawlessly while still delivering the ball to his receivers. It's one of the main reasons why the Rams sprung at the chance to get him after he requested a trade out of Detroit. While Stafford isn't known for having great speed, his mobility is sufficient enough to extend plays with his legs when needed.

Another part of this is how good the Rams' offensive line has been in pass protection. Per ESPN, L.A.'s pass-block win rate is at 71%, which is good for second in the league behind the Cleveland Browns. This means that the offensive line is winning most of its matchups when Stafford drops back to pass.

Per Pro Football Focus, Stafford has a 95.2 passer rating against the blitz thus far, which ranks sixth in the league. He's also completing nearly half his passes (48.1%) when pressured, which is still a strong clip.

It's been a much different (and better) season for Stafford than almost any other year prior. He's playing with the best overall supporting cast he's ever had, plus a coach that caters to his strengths in the passing game.

We'll have to see what approach the Houston Texans come up with on Halloween this Sunday when their defense lines up against Stafford. Will they bring additional pressure despite Stafford's recent success against the blitz, or will they pursue other ways of protection?

Kickoff is scheduled for 10 a.m. PT at NRG Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 31 for the Rams and Texans' Week 8 matchup.

